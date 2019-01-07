Patricia Arquette apologised for her ''unplanned F-bomb'' following an expletive-filled Golden Globes acceptance speech.

The 50-year-old actress was heavily censored by TV executives as she picked up the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie on Sunday (06.01.19) and joked about the prosthetic teeth she donned for her portrayal of Joyce 'Tilly' Mitchell, a prison worker who helped two men escape, in 'Escape at Dannemora'.

She said: ''How many f***ed up teeth does a person need I was born with f**ed up teeth!''

But speaking backstage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel afterwards, Patricia apologised for ruining the ''very elegant'' evening.

She said: ''I'm so sorry! I know! You can't take it back can you? I didn't plan that.

''It was an unplanned F-bomb. I'm very sorry. This is a very elegant occasion. Dental dramas are true. Trust me.''

Patricia went on to celebrate her win at HBO's Official Golden Globes after party held at the Circa 55 restaurant in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Darren Criss beat off competition from the likes of Antonio Banderas ('Genius: Picasso'), Daniel Brühl ('The Alienist'), Benedict Cumberbatch ('Patrick Melrose') and Hugh Grant ('A Very English Scandal') to take the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his work on 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' and gave a touching speech that recognised both his mother and fiancée Mia Swier.

He said: ''I'd like to thank my teachers, who are watching at home. That includes all of my fellow nominees.

''Mom, I know you're watching this ... I love you dearly. I dedicate this to you. Mia, for your undying love and patience.''