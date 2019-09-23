Patricia Arquette called for the end of persecution towards the trans community as she picked up the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

The 'Act' star offered an extensive list of thanks as she accepted the accolade on Sunday (22.09.19) but then grew emotional as she paid tribute to her late sibling Alexis Arquette, a trans woman who died in 2016 from complications stemming from HIV.

She said: ''I just have to say I'm grateful to be working, I'm grateful at 50 to be getting the best parts of my life, and that's great.

''But in my heart, I'm so sad. I lost my sister Alexis, and that trans people are still being persecuted, and I'm in mourning every day of my life.

Change the world so trans people are not persecuted. And give them jobs. They're human beings, so give them jobs.''

The 50-year-old star beat out 'When They See Us' stars Marsha Stephanie Blake and Vera Farmiga, Patricia Clarkson ('Sharp Objects'), 'Fosse/Verdon' actress Margaret Qualley and Emily Watson ('Chernobyl') to take the prize.

Patricia's speech was the second political moment at the ceremony as RuPaul urged people to ''register to vote'' while accepting the Best Reality Competition Programme honour for 'Drag Race'.

Taking to the stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre, RuPaul said: ''We are so proud of this show and we are so happy for all the gorgeous kids who come on and show how fabulous they are.

''Thanks to the Academy for voting for us. Speaking of voting and love, go and register to vote!''

'Drag Race' beat out 'The Amazing Race', 'American Ninja Warrior', 'Nailed It!', 'Top Chef' and 'The Voice' to take the prize.