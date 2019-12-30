Pat McGrath plans to ''take more time for self-care'' in 2020.

The make-up mogul has set herself the New Year's resolution to make sure she treats herself to as many relaxing spa days and ''advanced treatments'' as she needs throughout the next 12 months to make herself ''feel good''.

She told British Vogue: ''As for me, my 2020 beauty resolution is to take more time for self-care. Whether it's paper face masks, massages, oil-infused baths, at-home facials; more advanced treatments, such as lymphatic drainage, LED light therapy or an Oxylight facial; or checking into the spa for some R&R ... the sky's the limit. Anything that requires me to take a few hours for myself is good.''

The 53-year-old make-up artist also suggested everyone should make their skin their priority in 2020, and keep skin-matching their foundation ''every six months''.

She said: ''Make a resolution to look after your skin. Go for a facial and reassess your skincare regime. Also, check the colour of your foundation against your skin every six months to make sure they still match - once you've established your winter and summer shades, it's easy to mix them together for the in-between times.''

Pat has had a busy year, the latter end of which saw her launch a limited edition 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' make-up collection.

Pat commented: ''We are so excited to work with Disney on this brilliant collaboration celebrating the intergalactic beauty of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'. The 'Star Wars' characters have become integrated into our culture in such a MAJOR way that it's hard to imagine a world without them! Anyone who follows me on Social Media knows I am obsessed with Star Wars. From the rebellious beauty of Princess Leia to the gilded glamour of C-3PO.''

The Queen of Beauty launched her collection on December 13, with an array of galactic eye shadow palettes and glittery lip balms, each delicately designed to catch the essence of the world's beloved characters from across the sci-fi franchise.

She added: ''The palettes are inspired by the Star Wars characters, multiverse and landscapes and they are bound to render you starstruck! I cannot wait for you to try them. I am beyond thrilled that Disney has partnered with Pat McGrath Labs to bring this gloriously glamorous collection to life.''

The launch of her new collection also marked the highly-anticipated return of her sold-out Mothership IV: Decadence Eye Palette.

Pat continued: ''I'm thrilled to combine the Limited-Edition release of this collection with the highly awaited return of the sold out sensation that was the Mothership IV: Decadence Eye Palette. Fans have been asking me daily for its return. I'm thrilled that it's back in cult collectable gold packaging - the ultimate guilty pleasure. I suggest all my fellow beauty-loving Star Wars fans snatch theirs quick before they are forever gone to a galaxy far far away.''