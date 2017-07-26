Pat McGrath has teamed up with Net-a-Porter to launch her eponymous beauty range.

The 47-year-old make-up artist launched her own cosmetics line in 2015, and the star has recently partnered with the e-store to sell the products she uses on models at fashion shows and photoshoots online, which will be available to buy online on July 26.

And the star has likened her latest project to her ''unzipping [her] 87 suitcases'' of beauty products and revealing her ''lifetime'' worth of secrets to the public.

Speaking to Vogue.co.uk about her collaboration, the expert said: ''These are the very real products that I have been using backstage, on every photo shoot and every location throughout my entire career.

''It is me unzipping my 87 suitcases and sharing the secrets of a lifetime on set and backstage along with how to create those looks with the real products I custom-made for myself and my team.''

But Pat is open to sharing her tips and tricks because she wants people to know how one single product can be used in various ways to go from ''zero to a thousand''.

She added: ''What I love is showing people that a product can go from zero to a thousand; you can look minimal with it, or you can go all the way.''

And the mogul believes beauty is currently in a ''thrilling moment of revolution'' because she thinks ''make-up obsessed'' people are ''taking over'', especially on social media.

She said: ''What we are doing is embracing the technologies changing the face of the beauty industry. Make-up is in a thrilling moment of revolution. The make-up-obsessed are taking over social media and using it as platform to experiment, be risky and express themselves. It's magnificent to watch.''

Meanwhile, Pat believes a glitter lip is the ''ultimate accessory'' for any ensemble and event.

She said: ''A glitter lip is the ultimate accessory. Whether worn on the red carpet, or matched with a plain white T-shirt and worn casually, it's going to be the most beautiful thing ever and will turn hundreds of heads.''