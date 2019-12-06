Pat McGrath is set to launch a limited edition 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' makeup collection.

The 49 year old - who has been named as the most influential makeup artist in the world - has created her very own makeup line to celebrate the release of 'The Rise of Skywalker' later this month.

Pat commented: ''We are so excited to work with Disney on this brilliant collaboration celebrating the intergalactic beauty of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'. The 'Star Wars' characters have become integrated into our culture in such a MAJOR way that it's hard to imagine a world without them! Anyone who follows me on Social Media knows I am obsessed with Star Wars. From the rebellious beauty of Princess Leia to the gilded glamour of C-3PO.''

The Queen of Beauty launches her collection on December 13th with an array of galactic eye shadow pallets and glittery lip balms, each delicately designed to catch the essence of the world's beloved characters from across the franchise.

She added: ''The palettes are inspired by the Star Wars characters, multiverse and landscapes and they are bound to render you starstruck! I cannot wait for you to try them. I am beyond thrilled that Disney has partnered with Pat McGrath Labs to bring this gloriously glamorous collection to life.''

The launch of her new collection also marks the highly anticipated return of her sell out eye shadow pallet Mothership IV: Decadence Eye Palette.

Pat continued: ''I'm thrilled to combine the Limited-Edition release of this collection with the highly awaited return of the sold out sensation that was the Mothership IV: Decadence Eye Palette. Fans have been asking me daily for its return. I'm thrilled that it's back in cult collectable gold packaging - the ultimate guilty pleasure. I suggest all my fellow beauty-loving Star Wars fans snatch theirs quick before they are forever gone to a galaxy far far away.''