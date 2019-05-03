Passenger is donating all the profits from his new album to Shelter.

The chart topping musician - whose real name is Mike Rosenberg - has announced that 100% of the money raised by his new album 'Sometimes It's Something, Sometimes It's Nothing At All' will be given to the homeless charity.

He said: ''When I started out, I spent a lot of time busking around the UK and in Brighton where I live, which really opened my eyes to the number of people forced to sleep rough.

''So, I was even more shocked when Shelter told me about the thousands of homeless families out there, hidden from view in hostels and emergency B&Bs.

''It's made me realise how lucky I am to have a safe place to call home - something everyone should have - so this donation is something I could do to help in a small way.''

The record was released on Thursday (02.05.19) and Mike marked the occasion by visiting the charity's flagship shop at Coal Drops Yard in Kings Cross to meet staff and Shelter service users as he also treated them to a performance of the title track from the album.

Proceeds from the LP will be used to help Shelter's Family Support Services, which operates in seven locations across the UK and works with hundreds of homeless families every year to help them overcome both the immediate and underlying causes of homelessness.

The charity's chief executive Polly Neate added: ''We are incredibly excited that Passenger has chosen to support Shelter through this very special partnership, which will see 100% of the profits go towards funding our vital Family Support Services.

''With 131,000 homeless children living Britain today, this is a crisis that simply cannot be ignored.

''The proceeds from Passenger's album will help our dedicated support workers to find safe, secure homes for the many homeless families and children who desperately need us right now.''