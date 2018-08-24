Passenger is hoping to experiment in the world of EDM with a collaboration with Kygo on the cards.

The 'Let It Go' hitmaker has revealed he's keen to change up his singer/songwriter style and work with the 'Firestone' producer on a track.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, he said: ''I met Kygo a while ago and we talked about doing something.

''Collaboration keeps you on your toes.''

The 34-year-old musician - whose real name is Mike Rosenberg - also hopes some of the songs he penned with his peer Ed Sheeran will come to light, though he realises the 27-year-old megastar is high in ''demand''.

Passenger - who supported the 'Shape of You' hitmaker on his world tour in 2012 and 2013 - said: ''He's selling out stadiums all over the world, so whenever we get the chance and we're in the same town we have a pint and a catch-up, but he's in demand.

''I don't want to be one of those guys pestering him.

''We've written a little bit in the past. I'm sure it will happen at some stage.''

The pair previously teamed up on the track 'Heart's on Fire', the second single from Passenger's fifth studio album, 2014's 'Whispers'.

The folk rock star might be up for collaborations, but he admits he'd struggled to work with multiple songwriters like Ed does, because he'd find it hard to be ''honest'' in a room of strangers.

The 'Staring at the Stars' singer is also a prolific songwriter and has to keep moving once he's finished a record.

He admitted: ''I know Ed Sheeran writes with a bunch of fantastic writers but, for me, it's quite difficult to be that honest with other people.

''Usually by the time I'm releasing an album, I've got the next one pretty much written.''

Passenger releases his ninth studio album 'Runaway' on August 31.