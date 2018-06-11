Paris Jackson believes her late father Michael is her ''archangel.''

The 20-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday (10.06.18) to pay tribute to the King of Pop - who tragically died from acute Propofol intoxication in June 2009 when Paris was just 11 years old - and claimed his love is the only thing that keeps her going.

Alongside a professional photo of the 'Thriller' hitmaker, she said: ''my one source of strength. the only thing keeping me going. my love, my light, my archangel. (sic)''

Paris' sweet words come less than a year after she paid a similar heartfelt tribute to her late father on what would've been his 58th birthday on August 29.

In an emotive caption, she wrote: ''birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did with you. (sic)''

Paris - whose mother is Michael's second wife Debbie Rowe - also thanked her father for ''the magic'' and admitted she feels he is with her at all times, despite his passing.

She added: ''you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always. (sic)''

And Paris isn't the only relative of Michael's to rely on his spirit for guidance as his bother Tito believes he keeps his family ''motivated.''

He said: ''Michael is very very much missed and the family completely miss him. It is just a special day. Every day is a special day for us. Michael is a person you'll never forget. He was very special and creative. He had pure love and honesty in his heart. Just to know that keeps us motivated and push the message of love and peace.''

As well as Paris, Michael also had two sons 21-year-old Prince Michael and 16-year-old Prince Michael II, who was nicknamed Blanket and is now known as Bigi.