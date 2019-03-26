Paris Jackson finds music ''therapeutic''.

The 20-year-old model and actress - who is the daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson - has recently been working on her budding music career with her band The Soundflowers, and sources have now said she finds creating music helps to relax her.

An insider said: ''She is very musically motivated and it's been therapeutic for her.''

The art form even helped the 'Star' actress find her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, who is also a musician with The Soundflowers, and who has been ''super supportive'' of Paris since they began dating.

A second source told E! News: ''He's a musician and they play together in a band. [They've been together] for several months and he is super supportive and understanding about how hard the last few weeks have been for Paris.

''He's been there for her and they have grown closer through this. He's been a constant in her life and she really needs him right now.''

Paris' music therapy comes after she announced she was taking a break from her career and social media to work on her mental health, although she dismissed rumours she'd checked into rehab.

She wrote on Instagram: ''the media is exaggerating per usual.. yes i've taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever! gabriel and i have some new music we're stoked to share with y'all! (@thesoundflowers) hope you guys' new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i'll be back soon!! xxox (sic)''

Paris had previously opened up about her battle with depression and says it stemmed from hanging out with ''a lot of older people doing a lot of crazy things''.

She explained: ''I was doing a lot of things that 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds shouldn't do. I tried to grow up too fast, and I wasn't really that nice of a person. I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.''