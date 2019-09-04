Paris Jackson's mother thinks her boyfriend is ''lovely''.

The 21-year-old singer has been dating her Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn for over a year and he has received the seal of approval from Debbie Rowe.

Debbie told RadarOnline.com: ''I've met him. I think he's a lovely boy.''

In April, Paris - whose father is the late Michael Jackson - hailed Gabriel the ''light of [her] life'' in an Instagram post to mark their first anniversary.

Alongside several pictures of the pair, including snaps of them locking lips and playing music together, she wrote: ''you're the light of my life. thank you for making me the happiest and luckiest girl in the world. happy anniversary baby can't wait for another trip around the sun (sic)''

It was previously claimed that Gabriel was a hit with Paris' friends and family because he is ''super supportive and understanding'' of her.

An insider said: ''He's a musician and they play together in a band. [They've been together] for several months and he is super supportive and understanding about how hard the last few weeks have been for Paris.

''He's been there for her and they have grown closer through this. He's been a constant in her life and she really needs him right now.''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Soundflowers are on the verge of signing a major record deal.

A source said recently: ''Paris is really focused on her music and it's given her a lot of comfort.

''She and Gabriel have grown their following and a handful of big labels have shown interest in offering them a deal, including Universal.

''There is a lot of pressure on her because of who she is, but she just wants to have fun with it.

''Her sound is a lot different from MJ's and she rarely covers his songs.

''Paris wrote some of the songs when she was a young teen and going through difficult times battling depression and drug addiction, while others are love songs that Gabriel wrote for her. It's quite a mix.''