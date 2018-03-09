Paris Jackson paid tribute to her dad at the Oscars.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe - who made her first ever movie appearance this year in the film 'Gringo' - has hinted the cascading pastel green gown she wore to the Vanity Fair post-awards party was inspired by 'Peter Pan' character Tinker Bell, a movie her late father was fascinated with.

Posting a picture of her eye-catching outfit to her Instagram page, the actress and model- who starred alongside 'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown in the latest Calvin Klein campaign - captioned it with lyrics from the song 'You can Fly' from the Disney movie.

She wrote: 'Take the path that moonbeams make/ If the moon is still awake/ You'll see him wink his eye'.

The floaty Versace dress with a lavishly embellished corset was praised by fans who compared Paris to the fictional fairy and they were convinced there was a hidden message in her outfit choice because her late father Michael - who died in 2009 from acute propofol intoxication - was infatuated with Peter Pan's fictional world of Neverland - where the characters never grow up - even calling his California home Neverland Ranch.

She even re-posted edits from fans which compared the star to the Disney character on her Instagram story, further fuelling speculation that Paris was paying a sweet tribute to her musical icon father at the 90th Academy Awards.

Michael often compared himself to Peter Pan when he was alive, and sweetly referred to Paris as Tinker Bell so the blonde beauty has ''FAITH, TRUST AND PIXIE DUST'' tattooed near her neck for an everyday reminder of her father.