Paris Jackson has wished her godfather Macaulay Culkin the ''happiest of birthdays''.

The 20-year-old actress took to her Instagram profile to pay tribute to the 'Home Alone' actor - who she nicknamed mack attack - who turned 38 on Sunday (26.08.18).

She captioned a series of photos of the pair, which included one of their matching spoon tattoos: ''happiest of birthdays mack attack, i love you so so dearly and keep you very close to my heart. always (sic)''

Earlier this year, Macaulay - who is also godfather to the late Michael Jackson's sons Prince, 21, and Blanket, 16 - insisted he is ''very protective'' of Paris.

When asked about the actress during an appearance on Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast, he said: ''I'm going to warn you now, I am very protective of her so just look out. I am a very open book when it comes to things but like with her, she is beloved by me.''

Podcast host Marc then clarified he wasn't ''looking for any dirt'' by asking about the 'Star' actress, and Macaulay made it clear any questions about their friendship would lead to a ''dead end''.

He added: ''I'm just letting you know if we want to start going down that road it's going to be a dead end, but I mean that in the fact that I love her so much.''

Marc then rephrased his question to ask how the blonde beauty was doing, and Macaulay said: ''She's tall, and beautiful and smart. It's great.''

In July last year, Macaulay and Paris got their matching inkings on their arms during a weekend bonding session in Los Angeles, and the daughter of the late King of Pop - who died in 2009 from acute Propofol intoxication - shared a picture of the pair showing off the body art on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, a month prior, Paris got a tattoo in tribute to her late father when she had the word ''Applehead'' - a pet name she had for her dad - inked on her left foot.

Showing off her tribute on Instagram, Paris wrote: ''with every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you (sic).''