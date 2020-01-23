Paris Jackson made her runway debut at Jean Paul Gaultier's final show.

The 67-year-old fashion legend announced earlier this month he is retiring from the industry, and to mark his final runway show on Wednesday (22.01.20), he hired Paris - who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson - to walk for the very first time.

The show - which took place in Paris, France, and showed off Gaultier's Haute Couture Spring 2020 collection - included over-the-top creations, specific themes, and a star-studded lineup of icons from the fashion world.

Paris, 21, walked the runway in a boho chic inspired look, comprised of a printed robe with a long train, psychedelic patterned top, snakeskin pants and coordinating wedge platform sandals.

The look was completed with colourful beaded jewellery and a green headband.

Alongside Paris, models including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, and Dita Von Teese also walked on the runway, whilst musician Boy George performed at the finale.

Coco Rocha also did a full step dance in a dark red and black ensemble.

Other couture designs modelled on the evening included Gaultier classics such as lingerie, tulle pieces, and sailor-inspired looks.

At the end of the show, the French designer danced with his A-list pals, and was lifted into the air as his friends and colleagues cheered.

The final show comes as Gaultier announced on Twitter he would be retiring from fashion.

Writing on Twitter alongside a video, he said: ''This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept.''

In the video, Gaultier clarified that although he is stepping down from the fashion industry, his business will continue to thrive without him at the helm.

He said: ''Stay tuned ... Gautier Paris will go on, the Haute Couture continues!

''I have a new concept. I'll tell you all about it later ... all the little secrets ...''