Paris Jackson has led tributes to her father Michael Jackson on the ninth anniversary of the King of Pop's death.

The 20-year-old model took to Instagram to share a photograph of the 'Thriller' hitmaker - who tragically died in 2009 from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication, aged just 50 - as fans gathered around Michael's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to pay their respects and lay flowers on Monday (25.06.18).

Paris - who has brothers Prince, 21, and 16-year-old Blanket - simply captioned the post: ''Infinite.''

The actress also thanked her father for showering her with ''love''.

She added to Twitter: ''thank you all for the love you've sent during this time. [sic]''

Whilst his sister Le Toyah Jackson, 62, captioned a photo of the pair: ''We will always miss you!

We will always love you!#MichaelJackson #KingofPop #Gonetoosoon #MJ #Music #songs #Dance #love #MondayMotivation [sic]''

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also paid her respects by sharing a picture of the late music icon and herself from his 1992 music video for 'In the Closet'.

Alongside the image, she wrote: ''CANT BELIEVE ITS'S 9 YEARS I MISS YOU AND I LOVE YOU ALWAYS IN MY HEART !! #LONGLIVE #MICHEALJACKSON #KINGOFPOP R.I.P [sic]''

Earlier this month, Paris was forced to get down on her hands and knees and scrub Michael's Hollywood Walk of Fame star after it was vandalised.

The singer lashed out at the ''disrespectful'' people who had scribbled red graffiti all over the monument - which was presented to King of Pop in 1984 - after she spent all day trying to restore it to its original condition.

Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde beauty uploaded a photograph of her kneeling beside the star as she rubbed a damp cloth across the writing.

She captioned it: ''some people have no f*****g respect. i understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name [sic]''

Paris has claimed she's always felt his presence since his passing.

Alongside a professional photo of the 'Man in the Mirror' hitmaker, she said: ''my one source of strength. the only thing keeping me going. my love, my light, my archangel. (sic)''