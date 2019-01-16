Paris Jackson insists she is ''happy and healthy and feeling better than ever'', amid reports she checked herself into a treatment facility.

The 20-year-old actress was reported to be seeking support at a treatment facility ''to aid in her wellness plan'', but in a post on Instagram on Wednesday (16.01.19), Paris revealed the reports are ''exaggerated'', and she's merely taken a short break from her career and social media.

She wrote: ''the media is exaggerating per usual.. yes i've taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever! gabriel and i have some new music we're stoked to share with y'all! (@thesoundflowers) hope you guys' new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i'll be back soon!! xxox (sic)''

Her comments come after news outlets reported she had stepped away from the spotlight in order to enter a treatment facility.

An insider said: ''She decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritise her physical and emotional health. She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan.''

Paris had previously opened up about her battle with depression and says it stemmed from hanging out with ''a lot of older people doing a lot of crazy things''.

She explained: ''I was doing a lot of things that 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds shouldn't do. I tried to grow up too fast, and I wasn't really that nice of a person. I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.''