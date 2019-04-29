Paris Jackson credits her boyfriend with making her ''the luckiest girl in the world''.

The 21-year-old actress celebrated her one-year anniversary with her partner Gabriel Glenn on Sunday (28.04.19), and posted a glowing tribute to the musician on social media in which she praised him for making her ''happy''.

Alongside several pictures of the pair, including snaps of them locking lips and playing music together, she wrote: ''you're the light of my life. thank you for making me the happiest and luckiest girl in the world. happy anniversary baby can't wait for another trip around the sun (sic)''

As of the time of writing, Gabriel hasn't posted a tribute to Paris on his own Instagram account, but his last post - which was uploaded on April 20 - was an image of the pair kissing.

The 'Star' actress and her boyfriend sing together as The Soundflowers, and sources recently said he has been ''super supportive'' of her since they started dating last year.

An insider said: ''He's a musician and they play together in a band. [They've been together] for several months and he is super supportive and understanding about how hard the last few weeks have been for Paris.

''He's been there for her and they have grown closer through this. He's been a constant in her life and she really needs him right now.''

Meanwhile, Paris announced she was taking a break from her career and social media to work on her mental health, although she dismissed rumours she'd checked into rehab.

She wrote on Instagram: ''the media is exaggerating per usual.. yes i've taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever! gabriel and i have some new music we're stoked to share with y'all! (@thesoundflowers) hope you guys' new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i'll be back soon!! xxox (sic)''