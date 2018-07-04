Paris Jackson has been awarded a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The 20-year-old actress - who is the daughter of the late musical icon Michael Jackson - was handed the temporary document in court on Tuesday (03.07.18) in Los Angeles against 23-year-old Nicholas Stevens, whom she has accused of stalking her.

According to TMZ, Nicholas must now stay at least 100 yards away from Paris until at least July 24, when the temporary restraining order is due to expire and a court hearing is due to take place.

In court documents obtained by the publication, the 'Star' actress claimed that Nicholas showed up at a recording studio she was working at in June and had a brief interaction with her, in which he is said to have told her he'd once waited outside the building for 15 hours in order to see her.

The papers go on to state that Paris' unnamed friend allegedly confronted Nicholas by asking what he was doing there, to which the man is claimed to have replied: ''What the f**k does it look like I'm doing here? I'm stalking your b***h.''

Police were then called to the scene after Nicholas allegedly told Paris and her friend: ''By midnight it will all be over ... the way it ends is with her or with a shotgun.''

Documents state Nicholas had also tweeted at the young star too, in a message which claimed the pair were ''soulmates''.

The news comes at a stressful time for Paris, who last week mourned the death of her grandfather Joe Jackson, who passed away at the age of 89 after a battle with cancer.

Paris posted a lengthy message on social media addressed to Joe, in which she praised him as ''the strongest man'' she knows.

Part of her message read: ''you are the strongest man i know. your life's work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you'll ever know.

''quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. (sic)''