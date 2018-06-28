Paris Jackson made her grandfather Joe Jackson ''promise'' that he'd visit her as a ghost before he passed away on Wednesday (27.06.18).

The 20-year-old actress - the daughter of the late Michael Jackson - smothered the patriarch in ''cuddles and kisses'' in the hours leading up to his death and asked him whether he would stop by in her dreams ''soon'' so that she could see him again.

Taking to her Instagram account after his passing, Paris uploaded a photograph of her holding Joe's hand in hospital and accompanied it with the message: ''spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing.

''everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we're at if it weren't for you.

''you are the strongest man i know. your life's work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you'll ever know.

''quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way.

''i made you promise me you'll come visit me. you agreed and i'm going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is.

''i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can't describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i'll see you in my dreams very very soon. (sic)''

The retired talent manager - who is best known for handling the careers of his kids including Michael - had been in hospital for some time battling with cancer.

His family - including his wife Katherine - was hoping that he could live out his final days at home in Las Vegas but doctors deemed him ''too weak'' to leave.

A source said just before his death: ''He had planned to go to his home in Vegas to live out his final days, but that has not happened. Joe is very weak and getting significantly weaker. It's now a waiting game, and the end could come at any time.''