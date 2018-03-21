Cara Delevingne has enjoyed a cosy sleepover with Paris Jackson.

The 25-year-old model-and-actress and the 19-year-old actress daughter of Michael Jackson have become close friends since meeting at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, whilst there has also been speculation that they are dating.

Paris shared photos and details of their girls' night in together on Instagram.

Cara can be seen jumping on Paris's bed in a room plastered with kitsch artwork in a photo Paris has captioned: ''a r t (sic)''.

The pair also showed images of themselves snuggled up in bed together, eating strawberries and watching 2015 movie 'Carol', about a lesbian romance.

Cara and Paris first sparked rumours they were an item when they were spotted leaving a nightclub holding hands in November 2017.

The following month Cara invited Paris to be her guest at the Burberry X Christmas party in London.

The twosome also spent much of the Christmas holidays together, travelling around London, Italy and the Czech Republic, where Cara was filming her new Amazon series 'Carnival Row'.

Cara, who has 41 million Instagram followers, recently spoke about how important it is for her to be ''open and honest'' with her posts.

Asked the secret to social media success, she said: ''Capturing a moment in its fullest.

''Doesn't matter if it's perfect. I like seeing people post all ranges of feelings and emotion.

''It's about being open and honest. People shouldn't be ashamed of the truth.''