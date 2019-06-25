'The Simple Life' is reportedly being rebooted.

The reality TV show hasn't been on screens for over 12 years, but it looks like the popular programme - which starred wealthy best friends Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie as they attempted to do low-paying jobs such as cleaning rooms and mucking out farm animals - is set to be revived by streaming service Netflix.

Although fans are no doubt hoping to see Paris and Nicole join forces again, it's been speculated that the 38-year-old hotel heiress will go head-to-head with Lindsay Lohan after the programme's official Twitter account dropped some hints.

The Simple Life web page has only followed three other accounts - Lindsay, Paris, and Netflix - hinting that the reboot will air on the streaming service.

It also tweeted out two girl emoji - one blonde and one red head - and a photograph of arch-enemies Lindsay and Paris with the caption: ''keep your friends close, and your enemies closer,'' followed by a wink face emoji.

The former 'Mean Girls' star, 32, and Paris used to be best friends during the early 2000s but they famously fell out in 2006 when Paris laughed as her pal Brandon Davis rubbished the actress in an interview.

At the time, Brandon said: ''I think she's worth about $7 million, which means she's really poor. It's disgusting. She lives in a motel.''

Brandon also made disparaging remarks about Lindsay's body, describing her as a ''fire crotch''.

He asked: ''Who would want to f**k her?''

However, a spokesperson for the heiress subsequently denied that she shared Brandon's views.

He said: ''It is unfair to characterise Brandon's statements as being reflective of Paris' feelings about Lindsay. We're dealing with two different people.

''It was Brandon who was speaking, of course there are moments when Paris was laughing, but she never said anything.''

But their feud escalated shortly afterwards, when Lindsay shamed Paris for her infamous sex tape.

She quipped: ''Obviously, she's very comfortable making videos.''