Paris Hilton has ''never'' had any Botox or plastic surgery.

The DJ and socialite refuses to go under the knife and instead gets her amazing skin because she's ''obsessed with skincare''.

She told People magazine: ''I've always been obsessed with skincare. I've never done any Botox, filler - no plastic surgery in my life.''

The 'Simple Life' star previously confessed she feels skincare is a very important part of her life and thus why she wanted to create her own line, including an anti-aging line called ProD.N.A.

She shared: ''After years of trying everything out there, I decided to look into creating my own line with all the ingredients that have worked to keep my skin healthy and looking great. I have always been into skincare and being all natural, so I wanted to create the perfect skincare line for anti-aging. So many young girls are turning to cosmetic surgeries and invasive procedures, at an even younger age than before, and I want to help show them that there is a better way and it is possible to stay looking young and radiant without all of that.''

Paris and her fiancé Chris Zylka even bond over their shared skincare routine, which they always do together every single night.

She said: ''Chris has been using all of the formulations since we began development. He loves the line. I wanted to make [a range] for both men and women. At night before we go to bed, we have our skincare regimen and do it together!''