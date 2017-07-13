Paris Hilton doesn't want her future daughter to be ''obsessed'' with social media.

The Hilton heiress, who has 15 million followers on Twitter, has already decided she'll have a little girl one day and wants to make sure that she doesn't live her life through the online world.

Speaking in an interview in the new issue of LLNYC magazine, Paris - who is dating Chris Zylka - said: ''When I have a daughter one day, I don't want her to be so obsessed with social media. I just think there are way more important things in life.''

Paris, 36, is making a documentary about social media and says it will explore ''how social media has affected everyone, our world, about how kids are growing up with it''.

And despite being a social media star these days, the blonde beauty insists she created her money-spinning brand and persona herself after starring in reality TV series 'The Simple Life', unlike many stars who have the help of platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram today.

She said: ''When I first came into the scene and the industry, there was no Facebook, no Instagram, no Twitter, there was nothing. I had no publicist, no agent, no stylist. I basically just did this all on my own.''

Meanwhile, Paris admits she's blessed with the life she leads and tries to give something back through her charitable pursuits.

The star - who works with The Make a Wish Foundation, the Race to Erase MS and animal charities and who was awarded the National Humanitarian Medal from the American Humane Society in 2014 - said: ''I have donated part of the Children Cancer Wing at the L.A. Children's Hospital. I also go Downtown to the homeless shelter, the Los Angeles Mission, during the holidays. God has blessed me in so many ways and I think that it is so important to give back.''