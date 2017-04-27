Paris Hilton is desperate to have a ''beautiful'' family like Kim Kardashian West.

The 36-year-old socialite has admitted she thinks her 36-year-old friend has produced two stunning children, North, three, and 16-month-old Saint - who she has with her rapper husband Kanye West - and the blonde beauty is eager to settle down and start a family with her 31-year-old beau Chris Zylka.

Speaking about the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, she said: ''Her family is beautiful, the little boy and girl, and I'm really happy for her.

''It's like the meaning of life to have your own family. And I'm happy that I waited to find the right person. I'm so in love. He's the man of my life. We're best friends.''

Kim had her first taste of fame when she starred on Paris' reality show 'The Simple Life' back in 2006, and Paris is delighted the 'Selfish' author has gone on to have a successful career, which has seen her launch her own show, clothing lines, emoji range and beauty capsule.

She explained: ''I love Kim. Basically we've been friends since we were born. I'm so proud of her, and everything she's achieved.''

And Paris has admitted she is also friends with American President Donald Trump's 35-year-old daughter Ivanka, and although she has a close bond with the family the American television personality refused to vote for him to become the US leader.

She told ES Magazine: ''I never said that I voted for him. I was asked if I liked him. I've known him since I was a little girl. But I never said I would vote for him. I was in Mexico at the time and travelling.''

The full interview appears in this week's issue of ES Magazine Thursday April 27.