Paris Hilton thought her marriage to Chris Zylka was going to be her own ''Disney'' happy ending.

The 'Simple Life' star recently called off her engagement from 'The Leftovers' star but insists she is ''doing really good'' and enjoying more ''me time'' now they've separated.

She said: ''I'm doing really good. I'm just really having my me time. I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard. It was this whirlwind romance and I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was going to be my happy ending and I just realised after time that it wasn't the right decision.''

However, the 37-year-old DJ and socialite hasn't ruled out getting married and having children in the future.

Speaking on The Talk, she added: ''You know, one day, I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I'm just focusing on myself and my work.''

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that Paris' wedding to Chris was ''never going to happen''.

They said: ''This wedding was never going to happen. They never had an engagement party and Chris' parents never even met Paris' parents. They postponed the 11/11 date without a new date. No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding and she just didn't think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris.''

Paris and Chris ''broke up a few weeks ago'' because the relationship ''moved very fast''.

A source said: ''They broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship moved very fast, and she realised it wasn't right for her. She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.''