Paris Hilton is grateful to her mother for teaching her ''the importance of skin care'' when she was growing up.

The 38-year-old star is known for having a flawless complexion, and now the star has opened up about her coveted skincare ritual and praised her mother Kathy Hilton for instilling the importance of sun protection and face creams into her from a young age.

She said: ''My mom taught me all about the importance of skin care when I was a little girl. I've been using eye creams, neck creams, and serums forever.

''My mum's number one rule that she enforced was to stay out of the sun and to use sun protection. As a teenager, when my friends were baking in the sun, I was that girl with a giant hat on sitting under the shade.

''And I am so happy that I listened to her. Thank you for the tips, mom!''

And Paris only uses her own brand of skincare to keep her skin hydrated and glowy, and admitted that she always dunks her face in ice water to get rid of any puffiness.

She added: ''One trick I that picked up years ago on a photo shoot was to fill a giant bowl with bottled water and ice and dunk your face in it for as long as possible.

''It helps wake you up, and the ice helps with any puffiness. I [also] only use Paris Hilton skincare, I'll do a face mask and a hair mask before bed.''

The blonde beauty - who already has her own multiple businesses including her, perfume, skincare and make-up lines - recently announced that she is the newest investor of the beauty platform, The Glam App, which is an application that allows users to book their grooming appointments at the push of a button and deliver them straight to your door.

She said: ''I've been a client of the Glam App for four years. I first discovered it through a few of my friends that were using the app and tagging them on Instagram, so I downloaded it and had a full glam team at my house within an hour--and had my hair, makeup, and nails done.

''I thought it was the most genius idea and immediately fell in love. We eventually ended up speaking and I told them I wanted to be a partner and invest in the company. This is such an exciting project for me and I'm so pumped to be launching today.''