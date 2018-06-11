Paris Hilton has designed a collection for boohoo.com.

The 37-year-old socialite has created a 70-piece collection for the online retailer featuring metallics, animal prints and slogan pieces emblazoned with her famous mottos such as 'That's Hot'.

Paris told WWD: ''It's very Paris, inspired by my life and style, the early 2000s, Beverly Hills and Ibiza.''

The blonde beauty discovered boohoo.com on Instagram and instantly ''loved all their cute styles, designs and accessories they make.''

The boohoo x Paris Hilton collection - which goes on sale globally on June 20, priced from £3-£30 - is heavily influenced by Paris' own style because the retailer think the former 'Simple Life' star is the typical ''Boohoo girl''.

Carol Kane, CEO and Co-Founder of boohoo.com, said: ''We're excited to announce our latest global partnership with

American celebrity, Paris Hilton. Paris is everything the Boohoo girl is and we can't wait to have her on board with us for summer.

''Shot in her hometown of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, the campaign embodies all the fabulous trends from the early 2000s that Paris Hilton is best known for, giving a nod to her own style that we think our customers will really love.''

When it came to designing the collection, Paris was a very hands-on collaborator.

Natalie McGrath, vice president of marketing at Boohoo USA, said: ''We shared mood boards, she shared mood boards. She was very specific in terms of colorways she wanted, even down to the length of dresses and there were various iterations along the way. Someone like Paris has got a very credible, long-term career, so she wants to make sure everything is completely on brand, so she was involved heavily.''

To celebrate the partnership and summer launch, boohoo.com will host a ''millennium'' inspired party in Los Angeles later this month.