Paris Hilton has insisted it is a ''fact of life'' that Lindsay Lohan is a ''pathological liar''.

The 37-year-old socialite reignited her feud with her former friend on Instagram earlier this month and has now insisted she meant what she wrote when commenting on a post of famous paparazzi clips from 2006 featuring the 'Mean Girls' star.

In the video, Lindsay accused her former pal of hitting her and throwing a drink over her, before claiming the next day that it never happened.

She was also caught on camera calling the blonde bombshell a **** before backtracking and saying: ''I never said that. I love Paris. Paris is my friend.''

And asked about her response, which was to write ''#PathologicalLiar'' in the comments, Paris told E! News: ''Just saying a fact. Fact of life.''

However, Paris insists she wishes ''the best'' for the 32-year-old star following recent news she's set to land her own reality show about her Greek beach club.

The former 'Simple Life' star: ''Good luck to her. I wish her the best.''

The blonde DJ recently said she wouldn't be inviting Lindsay to her wedding when she ties the knot Chris Zylka - even though she has agreed to dish out an invite to enemy Kim Kardashian West after they recently buried the hatchet.

Asked whether she intended to invite Lindsay to her wedding, Paris replied: ''If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything at all.''

The 'Simple Life' star also claimed she'd be ''too busy'' to attend the 'Machete' actress' wedding, if she ever ties the knot.

Asked if she'd like to attend Lindsay's nuptials in a hypothetical scenario, the blonde beauty explained: ''No. I'm very busy.''

The high-profile duo share a much-publicised feud that dates back to 2006, when Paris laughed as her pal Brandon Davis rubbished the actress in an interview.

At the time, Brandon said: ''I think she's worth about $7 million, which means she's really poor. It's disgusting. She lives in a motel.''

Brandon also made disparaging remarks about Lindsay's body, describing her as a ''fire crotch''.

He asked: ''Who would want to f**k her?''

However, a spokesperson for the heiress subsequently denied that she shared Brandon's views.

He said: ''It is unfair to characterise Brandon's statements as being reflective of Paris' feelings about Lindsay. We're dealing with two different people.

''It was Brandon who was speaking, of course there are moments when Paris was laughing, but she never said anything.''

But their feud escalated shortly afterwards, when Lindsay shamed Paris for her infamous sex tape.

She quipped: ''Obviously, she's very comfortable making videos.''