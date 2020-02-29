Paris Hilton is ''so happy'' with her boyfriend Carter Reum.

The 39-year-old businesswoman began romancing Carter in January after the pair were spotted at a Golden Globes afterparty together, and she has now confessed she's having ''the best time of [her] life'' with the hunk, whom she described as ''very sweet''.

Speaking about her new romance, Paris told Us Weekly whilst at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's 'An Unforgettable Evening' event on Thursday (27.02.20): ''I'm so happy. This is the best time of my life right now. He's very sweet. He's a nice, intelligent, smart, kind man.''

Paris' comments come after she recently said she has no regrets over calling off her engagement to ex-fiancé Chris Zylka - whom she split from in November 2018 after two years together - as she called it the ''best decision'' she's ever made.

Asking if calling off their engagement was a difficult decision, she replied: ''No. It was the best decision I've ever made in my life. I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right.

''I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.''

The 'Simple Life' alum is more ''independent'' in her new romance, and likes the fact Carter doesn't ''control'' her.

She added: ''It feels good to not have someone controlling me.

''With dating certain people, [there's the risk of] not trusting them and the fear [that] if I go out of town they might do something to embarrass me.

''I feel lucky now to not have that fear because I'm independent.''