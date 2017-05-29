Paris Hilton says her relationship with Chris Zylka is ''serious''.

The 36-year-old DJ and socialite has been dating 'The Amazing Spider-Man' star since February, and has said things are going so well between them she's even cutting short her upcoming residency in Ibiza so she can spend more time with him.

She said: ''Now that I am in a serious relationship and my boyfriend has film projects, I can't do the residency for the full five months.''

And Paris admits she loves how laid-back the 32-year-old actor is, as he would rather stay ''in bed'' with the blonde beauty than go out to parties.

She added to the Daily Summer magazine: ''He doesn't care about going out. He'd much rather just be in bed with me, watching TV and relaxing.''

The news comes after 'The Secret Circle' actor admitted last month he believes Paris is his ''soulmate'', and said he is the ''happiest he's ever been'' since the two started their romance.

He said: ''I am the happiest I have ever been. I've found my soulmate.

''She's just perfect, wonderful, every single day. It's nice when you wake up in the morning and every single day gets better with an individual. Finding your actual other half. There's not anything that we don't have in common.''

And the former 'The Simple Life' star also gushed about her beau, saying he's ''perfect'' for her.

She said: ''I've never been surer of anything in my life. He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me.''