Paris Hilton said ''no'' to 'The Simple Life' reboot.

The socialite appeared on the series - that ran for five seasons until 2007 - alongside her childhood best friend Nicole Richie, 37, which saw the pair leave their privileged lifestyles to take on a variety of blue collar jobs, such as working on a farm and a fast food eatery.

Paris ''loved'' the show but refused to appear in a reboot because her schedule was too ''insane''.

Speaking to Gay Times magazine, she said: ''I think the biggest misconception is that people still think I'm the ditsy blonde for 'The Simple Life'. What most people don't know is that it was a character that I came up with for the show and created for several reasons. I had so much fun doing it and I love being able to prove people differently today.

''They actually approached me to re-do it again but my schedule was so insane that I didn't have time to do it so I said no , but it would be pretty epic. It changed my whole life since it was the first of its kind. There really was nothing out there like it in the world. After that show, I got to go all around the world and it really started my career in this business.''

The 37-year-old blonde beauty became globally famous from the series but at the time she found it ''overwhelming'' dealing with the constant ''attention''.

Paris added: ''It was definitely overwhelming dealing with all the attention and cameras and people and media, constantly writing these crazy stories and making things up. That part was hard for me, but now I've been in this industry for so long that it's just normal to me. But in the beginning, yeah, it was definitely overwhelming. What's next? World domination. I'm just going to continue working hard, living life to the fullest, releasing new products music and DJ-ing around the world. Just being a boss babe and killing it.''