Paris Hilton has been inspired by her younger sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild to ''tone down'' her look ''a little''.

The 38-year-old hotel heiress is known for going all out, with ''pink and sparkles'' very much a staple in her wardrobe, but when she is chilling at home she opts for her signature velour Juicy Couture tracksuits.

However, she has revealed that she now likes to dress a ''bit more understated sometimes'' like her 36-year-old sibling, with her favourite look being a Chanel suit.

That doesn't mean to say you won't see her reverting back to her OTT style every now and then.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, she said: ''I do have a signature look - I love pink and I love sparkles - but my style has changed over the years.

''I have been really influenced by my sister Nicky, whose style has always been the complete opposite of mine.

''I've learned to tone it down a little bit, be a little bit more understated sometimes.

''But it depends on the situation; I'm a chameleon.

''I can show up in a Chanel suit, looking like a businesswoman, but if I'm at a party or Halloween or Burning Man, then I'm going all out.''

Paris also revealed that British supermodel Kate Moss, 45, and former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham, 45, are her fashion muses.

She said: ''Growing up, I always had my own sense of style.

''I loved being unique and original and coming up with my own trends.

''I love the way Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham dress - they always look so chic and stylish.

''When I go to a party, I love to be glamorous and go all out; I like to sparkle and feel amazing.

''However, my everyday wear is very comfortable.

''I love Juicy Couture's velour tracksuits; I probably own 100 of them in every colour. That's my uniform when I'm chilling at home or going to the beach - anything that doesn't involve a red carpet.''