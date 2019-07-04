Paris Hilton's parents Richard and Kathy Hilton are being sued by their former housekeeper.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Isabel Gonzalez has alleged that the pair failed to pay her overtime and did not give her the correct amount of meal time breaks or ''any rest periods''.

The lawsuit also states that Gonzalez - who did not give the dates of her employment to the court - was paid by the week.

As chairman and co-founder of Hilton, Richard, 63, has an estimated net worth of $350 million, whilst actress-and-designer Kathy, 60, is said to be worth around $5 million herself.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Kathy - who has Paris, 37, Nicky, 35, Barron 29, and Conrad, 25, with the multi-millionaire - was being eyed for a regular role on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to replace Lisa Vanderpump.

However, Kathy, whose sister Kyle Richards has featured on the reality show since 2010, poured cold water on the speculation.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Rumors of me joining the Beverly Hills Housewives would interfere with my real job of cutting hair. (sic)''

However, the door is always open as Kyle, 50, admitted she would have no issues with her older sibling joining her on the programme.

She said: ''My sister Kathy is actually - people don't this - she is one of the funniest people there is.

''She's a practical joker and she's very, very funny.

''So I think she'd be an amazing housewife, actually.''

Kathy has made brief appearances on the Bravo series since 2012.