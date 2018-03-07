Paris Hilton's 19-month-old niece Lily-Grace Victoria will act as the flower girl at her upcoming wedding to Chris Zylka.

The 37-year-old businesswoman and DJ is set to tie the knot with her actor fiancé after becoming engaged over New Year's weekend, and her younger sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild has revealed her eldest daughter will likely have an important role in the nuptials.

Nicky - who also has 11-week-old daughter Theodora 'Teddy' Marilyn with her husband James Rothschild - said: ''I think Lily-Grace definitely will be [a flower girl]. I don't think Teddy will be walking yet.''

The 34-year-old heiress added that her eldest daughter loves spending time with her Aunt Paris, as she is in love with the beauty's pet pooches.

Nicky added to People magazine: ''Lily-Grace gets excited when Aunt Paris comes over because she loves animals and Paris always has her dogs with her. Every time Paris is in New York, she makes a point to come visit the girls every day. It's very sweet.''

The news comes after Paris previously gushed over her younger sister and her family, and claimed she was suffering from ''baby fever'' since the arrival of Teddy on December 20.

Speaking about her sister's post-baby body, Paris said: ''You literally cannot tell ... [I've got] baby fever ... Also it gives me hope, because I know she has amazing genes, it runs in the family, so I'm not gonna have to worry.''

And Paris recently revealed she was finding it ''hard'' to plan her wedding to the 32-year-old 'Leftovers' star, as she's been so busy that she's barely had time to sit down and start making the important decisions.

She said: ''I've been traveling a lot since I got engaged so I'm going to have a meeting with my mom soon. We've been on the phone all the time just trying to figure out where we want to do it and the date. It's a lot to plan.

''It's so hard to plan something like this. My schedule is so crazy. I have friends and family all over the world and I really want it to be the perfect day. Hopefully somewhere close so that everyone can make it from my family.''