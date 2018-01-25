Paris Hilton is leaving her mother to plan her wedding.

The 36-year-old star got engaged to Chris Zylka earlier this month and has enlisted her mother Kathy to help her plan and prepare for the big day.

Kathy said: ''I love planning weddings - I'm the wedding planner.''

Paris' brother Barron is engaged too and Kathy - who is also planning his wedding - has been talking to his bride-to-be Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff to make sure it is the perfect day.

She added to Life & Style Weekly magazine: ''Everything is kind of specialised and tailored to the person. I asked my daughter-in-law-to-be what the vibe would be. She said, 'We may be barefoot.' So, they're all different!''

Meanwhile, Paris previously revealed she plans to have ''a couple'' of weddings.

She said: ''I feel like I want to do a couple [of weddings]... For my 21st birthday, I had five parties, so maybe for the wedding I will have a European one, an American one, one for everyone around the world.''

And Chris added: ''We are going to have dinner with her parents and figure everything out.''

And the blonde beauty is desperate to get married as soon as she can.

She shared: ''We're going to have dinner with my parents this week to start planning. We want to do it as soon as possible.''

Paris was thrilled when Chris got down on one keen during a holiday to Aspen and ''immediately said yes''.

She said at the time: ''I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist. I was so excited and surprised. I immediately said yes. The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen.''