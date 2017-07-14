Paris Hilton's boyfriend has got her name tattooed on his arm.

The 36-year-old socialite has been dating Chris Zylka since February this year, and the 32-year-old actor has proved his love for his girlfriend by getting her name inked in a Disney-style font on his forearm, which came as a huge ''surprise'' to the star.

Paris shared a picture of the body art on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ''Such a lucky girl! My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font (sic).''

The TV personality has claimed her beau decided to go under the needle to get the bold tattoo because she is ''his most magical place on Earth'' and his ''fairytale princess''.

She added: ''And said cause I'm his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. #BoyfriendGoals (sic).''

Paris also shared a video of Chris which saw her pan to the new tattoo, and she can be heard declaring her love for 'The Leftovers' actor and appreciation for his grand gesture in the clip.

She said: ''Oh my god, my love came home and surprised me with a Paris tattoo in a Disney font. I love you.''

This news comes shortly after Paris revealed her romance with him is ''serious'', and she will gladly cut short her work projects to be by her partner's side.

Speaking previously, she said: ''Now that I am in a serious relationship and my boyfriend has film projects, I can't do the residency for the full five months.''

Paris has admitted she loves how laid-back the 32-year-old actor is, as he would rather stay ''in bed'' with the blonde beauty than go out to parties.

She explained: ''He doesn't care about going out. He'd much rather just be in bed with me, watching TV and relaxing.''