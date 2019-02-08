Paris Hilton's aunt wasn't ''surprised'' she called off her engagement.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards wasn't shocked when her niece decided to end her relationship with fiancé Chris Zylka.

When a fan asked her if she was surprised by the split on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she said: ''Not really. Not really, no. I mean, I know she was very happy when she got engaged, but I wasn't surprised. She's so busy. It's really hard to be in a relationship. She lives on a plane, traveling everywhere.''

Paris and Chris split in November and soon after, the DJ and socialite said she was ''doing really good'' and enjoying more ''me time'' now they've separated.

She said: ''I'm doing really good. I'm just really having my me time. I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard. It was this whirlwind romance and I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was going to be my happy ending and I just realised after time that it wasn't the right decision.''

And a a source had previously claimed that the wedding was ''never going to happen''.

They said: ''This wedding was never going to happen. They never had an engagement party and Chris' parents never even met Paris' parents.

''They postponed the 11/11 date without a new date. No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding and she just didn't think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris.''