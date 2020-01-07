Paris Hilton is reportedly dating entrepreneur Carter Reum.

The 38-year-old businesswoman and DJ is believed to have started her new year with a new man by her side, as she has reportedly been romancing Carter for a few weeks now.

Carter, also 38, is an entrepreneur and the author of bestselling book 'Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success With Unconventional Advice From the Trenches'.

Paris was first spotted with Carter at a Golden Globes after-party on Sunday (05.01.20) night, although she posed solo on the red carpet at Warner Bros. and InStyle's 21st Annual Post-Golden Globes event at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

According to 'Entertainment Tonight', the socialite was then seen later in the night with her new man, and the pair were described by an onlooker as ''inseparable''.

The source added the couple ''are enjoying each other's company'', and said Paris ''is happy''.

Paris' rumoured new romance comes over a year after she called off her engagement to 'Teen Wolf' actor Chris Zylka.

In November, the beauty was asked how she was doing a year on from her split, and if she was currently dating.

She said: ''I'm really good right now. I'm just focusing on my life, my business, hanging out with my girlfriends and having the time of my life.''

Meanwhile, in September, Paris spoke about suffering from baby fever after spending time with her nieces Lily-Grace, three, and two-year-old Theodora.

She explained: ''I'm like the cool aunt. I'm Auntie P. Lily-Grace, she looks exactly like I did when I was a baby. She'll come over and I collect all these toys - like Barbies - I always buy her tonnes of gifts so I definitely spoil them. Especially now that Lily-Grace is talking, I'm bonding with her so much. She makes me want my own little baby Paris.''