American socialite Paris Hilton has revealed plans to launch her own art exhibit following her recent split from Chris Zylka.
Paris Hilton has turned to art in the wake of her split from Chris Zylka.
The 37-year-old TV star recently ended her engagement to the American actor, and Paris is now channelling her focus towards the world of art, revealing she's planning to soon launch her own exhibit.
She said: ''I'm putting my art exhibit [together] now.''
The blonde beauty - who was engaged to Chris, 33, from January till November 2018 - also teased details of her exhibit, admitting to being inspired by ''pop culture'' and that her work is ''really different''.
Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Paris shared: ''My art is very futuristic and pop, with neon lights and crystals and collages and painting. I draw animals. It's really inspired by pop culture, it's really different.''
Paris' latest venture comes shortly after the American heiress revealed she'd previously rejected the chance to star in a reboot of 'The Simple Life'.
The socialite appeared on the series - which saw her leave her privileged lifestyle to take on a variety of blue-collar jobs - alongside her childhood best friend Nicole Richie from 2003 until 2007, but she refused to appear in a reboot because her schedule was too ''insane''.
Paris explained: ''They actually approached me to re-do it again but my schedule was so insane that I didn't have time to do it so I said no, but it would be pretty epic.
''It changed my whole life since it was the first of its kind. There really was nothing out there like it in the world. After that show, I got to go all around the world and it really started my career in this business.''
