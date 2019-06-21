Paris Hilton considers Kris Jenner to be ''one of [her] aunts''.

The 38-year-old socialite has praised the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch as an ''incredible businesswoman'' and says she is so close to the 63-year-old star she sees her as a family member.

She said: ''I've known her since I was a little girl and she's just such an incredible businesswoman, and family and I consider her one of my aunts

I have known her my whole life. I love her so much.''

Paris feels grateful Kris ''supports me in everything I do'', because the pair love to back ''girl empowerment''.

Speaking at The Glam App launch party in Hollywood, she told Life & Style magazine: ''It means a lot that she always supports me in everything I do. And that's how we are. All about girl empowerment. Girls sticking together.''

Paris became friends with Kris' daughter Kim Kardashian West when the reality star worked as a stylist for the hotel heiress, and she appeared on her reality show 'The Simple Life' in 2006 - a year before 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' first aired.

However, their friendship has been rocky at times, with Kim claiming she has worked for her fame - unlike Paris, who is a girl who ''carries a dog around in her purse'' all day.

But the pair have been spending time together again lately, with Paris admitting it is ''really nice'' to see Kim, 38, again.

She said: ''I've known her my whole life and we've been having so much fun together lately.

''We had a good time at Kourtney [Kardashian]'s birthday party and then had fun at Travis [Scott]'s birthday party. It's been really nice.''