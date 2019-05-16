Paris Hilton thinks people ''underestimate'' Kim Kardashian West.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is currently studying to become a lawyer, and her close pal Paris has said she's sure Kim will excel in the profession as she's ''always'' been someone that ''cares about others''.

She said: ''She's always been such a brilliant person. She's always been so organised, she's always cared about others, and I could see her being a brilliant lawyer, for sure.''

Kim has already helped several people serving life sentences for drug offences get their sentences commuted, and 38-year-old Paris has praised her friend for being ''really brave'' in making a ''difference to people's lives''.

Speaking to People Now, the DJ added: ''She's already ... not even a lawyer yet, and she's already helped release people from prison and made a difference to people's lives, so I think she's really passionate about it and I really applaud her for doing that. It takes a lot of work, it's really brave, and I think a lot of people underestimate her.''

Meanwhile, Kim recently said her late father Robert Kardashian - who was a lawyer himself before he passed away in 2003 - once warned her against following in his footsteps because of the ''stress'' involved.

But after helping Alice Marie Johnson get out of her life sentence for drug offences, Kim is determined to continue fighting for people ''who deserve a second chance''.

She said: ''I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like 'This will stress you out so much, you do not really want to take this on.'

''I think now having gotten so deep in helping Alice [Marie Johnson], I'm really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people who deserve a second chance like her.

''It really is overwhelming how much people do write. I do want to read and see if there are the right cases and what I can do to help.''