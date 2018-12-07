Paris Hilton ''lost part of her soul'' when her sex tape was leaked.

The 37-year-old DJ and socialite admits her life changed ''overnight'' when her intimate tape with ex Rick Salomon was released and she was ''so embarrassed'' by something so private being shared online.

Speaking on Netflix's The American Meme, she said: ''Literally overnight my entire life changed ... everyone was making fun of it. I didn't leave my house for, like months. I was so embarrassed. I felt like everyone on the street was laughing at me. It was like being raped. It felt like I've lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways.''

Meanwhile, Paris previously revealed she believes she ''could have been like'' the late Princess Diana if it wasn't for the release of her sex tape.

She said: ''It's really hurtful, because my whole life I really looked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like [Rick] just took that all away from me. I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me.

''I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn't want to be seen in public.''