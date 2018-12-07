Paris Hilton feels she ''lost part of her soul'' when her sex tape with ex Rick Salomon was leaked online.
Paris Hilton ''lost part of her soul'' when her sex tape was leaked.
The 37-year-old DJ and socialite admits her life changed ''overnight'' when her intimate tape with ex Rick Salomon was released and she was ''so embarrassed'' by something so private being shared online.
Speaking on Netflix's The American Meme, she said: ''Literally overnight my entire life changed ... everyone was making fun of it. I didn't leave my house for, like months. I was so embarrassed. I felt like everyone on the street was laughing at me. It was like being raped. It felt like I've lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways.''
Meanwhile, Paris previously revealed she believes she ''could have been like'' the late Princess Diana if it wasn't for the release of her sex tape.
She said: ''It's really hurtful, because my whole life I really looked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like [Rick] just took that all away from me. I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me.
''I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn't want to be seen in public.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
At last count, summer 2005 has approximately 2,005 remakes on the slate, from a re-imagined...
"The fashion industry has been behind every major assassination in the last 200 years," says...
At its heart, "Raising Helen" may be another shopworn story of a harried, young Cosmopolitan...