Paris Hilton is working on her own art exhibition and has described her artwork as ''very futuristic and pop''.
Paris Hilton is launching an art exhibition of her work.
The DJ and socialite - who recently ended her engagement to 'Leftovers' actor Chris Zylka - is keen to open her own exhibition to showcase her artwork.
Speaking to the New York Post's Page Six column, she said: ''I'm putting my art exhibit together now. My art is very futuristic and pop, with neon lights and crystals and collages and painting. I draw animals. It's really inspired by pop culture, it's really different.''
Before Paris split from Chris, the pair had plans to launch a joint exhibition of their work.
She said: ''He's amazing at oil painting, drawing, all of that. I love drawing, painting, collages, LED lights, and diamond dust. So yeah - we're having a lot of fun just doing art nights at our house and inviting a lot of other amazing artists over to have fun and play. Together we just have so much fun because we go to Art Basel and to all these amazing things ... So I'm excited for everyone to see all the things we have come up with.''
And Paris is sticking to her word about being too busy to date and instead is focusing on ''being a boss-babe''.
She shared: ''I'm amazing. I am busy being a boss-babe, running an empire. That is all I have time for. I barely have time for myself, let alone anything else. I am not even thinking about [dating] right now. I am literally so busy. I hardly have time to see my own family, let alone do that. I am so happy. I just love my life. My advice is to always be happy and feel good about yourself - because life is truly too short.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
At last count, summer 2005 has approximately 2,005 remakes on the slate, from a re-imagined...
"The fashion industry has been behind every major assassination in the last 200 years," says...
At its heart, "Raising Helen" may be another shopworn story of a harried, young Cosmopolitan...