Paris Hilton has announced she is releasing her 25th perfume, which she has named Electrify.
The 38-year-old star has created a new perfume which is inspired by her DJ career and the euphoric feeling she gets when she has an entire club dancing to her music.
Speaking about her inspiration for the scent, she said: ''What I love most about being a DJ is the burst of energy I get on stage and bringing happiness to a crowd of people. I wanted to capture that feeling in a scent and celebrate the confident woman who is the life of the party.''
''Electrify was inspired by nightlife, me DJing, and just being on stage and performing in front of people and that amazing feeling I get where I feel like I'm electrified.''
Paris partnered with IFF Senior perfumer Yves Cassar to develop Electrify and it has notes of Scarlett Apple, Spring Peony, Magnolia and Turkish Rose among others within its aroma.
Paris released her first signature scent, Paris Hilton for Women, in 2004 and after it became an international best-seller she followed it up with Paris Hilton for Men the same year.
The Hilton hotel heir admits she always dreamed of having her own perfume as a child but she never thought she'd bring out 25 different products.
In an interview with WWD, she said: ''When I was a little girl, I always thought I would have one perfume. I had no idea I would have 25 one day.
''The first product I ever released was my perfume. It was such a huge success that I started expanding my empire. I now have 19 product lines, everything from skin care, makeup, perfumes, handbags, sunglasses, clothes, jewellery, lingerie, homeware -basically, every type of product you could think of.''
