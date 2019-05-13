Paris Hilton thinks Kim Kardashian West will make a ''brilliant'' lawyer.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is currently doing a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the hope of taking her bar exams in 2022, and the 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker is so ''proud'' of her friend for chasing after her dreams because she knows she'll excel in the legal field.

Speaking to 'Access Hollywood', Paris, 38, said: ''We are both just really proud of each others. We both have created our own empires. I'm just so proud of her.

''I think that she would be a brilliant lawyer. She's already done so much work for releasing people from prison. She's brilliant and she's well-organised.''

Kim decided to pursue law after she received a ''really good result'' when she petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, which led to the First Step Act being passed.

The 38-year-old businesswoman - who briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles but doesn't hold a degree as she never graduated - said: ''I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed.''

California is one of four US states that allows people without a degree to pass the bar by 'reading the law', meaning they intern with a practicing lawyer or judge.

However, as well as studying law, Kim has her hands full at home as she's just become a mother for the fourth time after her surrogate give birth to a boy recently.

The brunette beauty - who already has children North, five, Saint, three, and 15-month-old Chicago with her husband Kanye West - announced the arrival of her son on Twitter over the weekend and boasted that he was ''perfect.''

She wrote: ''He's here and he's perfect!''

Moments later she followed up with the tweet: ''He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her (sic)''