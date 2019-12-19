Paris Hilton was ''obsessed'' with her signature Juicy Couture velour tracksuits from the moment she put her first one on.

The 38-year-old hotel heiress is synonymous with the velvet touch designer two-piece which she was first given by the brand in early 2000s and inspired everyone from Kim Kardashian West to Madonna to take on the trend, and she says they ''became her uniform'' for every occasion.

She told Vogue: ''As soon as I first put on my first Juicy tracksuit, I was obsessed.

''I just fell in love with the brand and it basically became my uniform - I was not only wearing them to the airport, chilling at my house in them, but I was going out at night in them and I was rocking them with everything.''

In recent times, Paris has toned down her fashion ''a little bit'', taking influence from her younger sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

The socialite is known for going all out, with ''pink and sparkles'' very much a staple in her wardrobe, but when she is chilling at home she opts for her tracksuits.

However, she has revealed that she now likes to dress a ''bit more understated sometimes'' like her 36-year-old sibling, with her favourite look being a Chanel suit.

That doesn't mean to say she won't be seen reverting back to her OTT style every now and then.

She said: ''I do have a signature look - I love pink and I love sparkles - but my style has changed over the years.

''I have been really influenced by my sister Nicky, whose style has always been the complete opposite of mine.

''I've learned to tone it down a little bit, be a little bit more understated sometimes.

''But it depends on the situation; I'm a chameleon.

''I can show up in a Chanel suit, looking like a businesswoman, but if I'm at a party or Halloween or Burning Man, then I'm going all out.''