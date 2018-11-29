Paris Hilton isn't even ''thinking about'' dating right now.

The DJ and socialite insists she is focusing on her work and family following her split from 'Leftovers' actor Chris Zylka and is ''busy being a boss-babe''.

She told E! News: ''I'm amazing. I am busy being a boss-babe, running an empire. That is all I have time for. I barely have time for myself, let alone anything else. I am not even thinking about [dating] right now. I am literally so busy. I hardly have time to see my own family, let alone do that. I am so happy. I just love my life. My advice is to always be happy and feel good about yourself - because life is truly too short.''

Meanwhile, Paris previously admitted she thought her marriage to Chris was going to be her own version of a ''Disney'' happy ending.

She said: ''I'm doing really good. I'm just really having my me time. I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard. It was this whirlwind romance and I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was going to be my happy ending and I just realised after time that it wasn't the right decision.''

And the 37-year-old star hasn't ruled out getting married and having children in the future.

She added: ''You know, one day, I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I'm just focusing on myself and my work.''

A source previously claimed that Paris' wedding to Chris was ''never going to happen''.

They said: ''This wedding was never going to happen. They never had an engagement party and Chris' parents never even met Paris' parents. They postponed the 11/11 date without a new date. No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding and she just didn't think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris.''