Paris Hilton has invested in The Glam App as she believes it is going to be the ''Uber for beauty''.

The 38-year-old socialite - who already has her own multiple businesses including her, perfume, skincare and make-up lines - has announced that she is the newest investor of the beauty platform, which is an application that allows users to book their grooming appointments at the push of a button and ''deliver'' them straight to your door.

And Paris revealed that the partnership was a natural choice for her because she has been using the app, which is available in 23 cities worldwide, for ''four years'' and loves how ''convenient'' it is when it comes to booking her own beauty appointments.

Speaking to Forbes, she said: ''I've been a client and using The Glam App for four years now. I think it's the future of beauty services because just at the touch of a button, you can have an incredible hair, makeup, or nail stylist come to your front door and get you ready. It makes things so convenient and it's literally like the Uber for beauty and right now, I'm obviously running a huge business, but a big priority of mine for the past year has been investing in companies that I believe in.''

The Glam App was founded by A-list make-up guru and hair stylist Joey Maalouf alongside CEO Katrina Barton in 2015, and the brand is set to introduce a new option that allows its users to book longer appointment times with celebrity stylists at a higher price.

Maalouf also insisted that he has created two signature looks for the app including the Hollywood, that will make user's red carpet ready, alongside the Paris, that is based on the DJ-turned-beauty investor and will reveal her signature ritual.

He added: ''We work with stylists ranging from one year experience all the way up to those who have mastered their craft. Skill sets, professionalism, and creativity are just some of the characteristics we are looking for when accepting well-rounded stylists.

''Even though we accept stylists at different levels, what's consistent across the board is that they're all driven towards similar goals of perfecting their craft, building a stable clientele, and being respected by their peers while upholding pillars of professionalism and talent within the beauty industry.

''This is why we are launching a top level tier called VVIP with Paris ... with greater appointment times and the highest level of stylists who have been hand-selected by me. The Glam App is the future of beauty.''

And users will be able to rate their appointments and give them a five-star rating like the popular transport app, Uber.

He added: ''Our team truly prides themselves on the exceptional level of customer service we offer, proven by our 98 per cent five-star rating.''