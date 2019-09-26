Paris Hilton has been left ''heartbroken'' by the death of her grandfather.

The 38-year-old socialite was left devastated when Barron Hilton - who was the son and successor of hotelier Conrad Hilton - passed away at the age of 91 last week because he's always been her ''mentor''.

She said: ''It's been really hard, we were so close.

''My entire life I've looked up to him and admired him and he's been my mentor, and he's such a legend.

''I'm heartbroken that he's gone, but I have to think about it in a way that he lived such a full life.''

And the DJ has vowed to try and continue with her grandfather's ''incredibly legacy''.

She added to People Now: ''He created this incredible legacy, and I'm going to continue with his legacy. And now he's in heaven with my grandmother.''

Following Barron's death from natural causes on 19 September, Paris shared a series of throwback pictures of herself and her elderly relative on Twitter and paid tribute to the ''visionary''.

She wrote: ''I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton. He was a Legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure. Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman.

''I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor. I always wanted to make him proud. The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me.''

Barron - who was born in Dallas, Texas in 1927 - retired from the hotel chain in 1996. He vowed in 2007 that he would give 97 per cent of his wealth to charities through the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, which the foundation now expected to grow from a whopping $2.9 billion to $6.3 billion following his passing.