Paris Hilton has ''completely fallen'' for Chris Zylka.

The 36-year-old DJ feels so lucky to be dating the 32-year-old actor and she has admitted she is in love with ''everything'' he does.

She gushed on Instagram: ''I have completely fallen for you. Everything you do. Everything you say, Everything you are ... Such a #LuckyGirl (sic)''

It comes after Paris revealed the first kiss she shared with her boyfriend was ''electric'' and it was how she knew instantly that he was a very ''special'' guy.

She shared: ''He came over to my house. We stayed up all night talking and getting to know each other. When we had our first kiss, I felt that electric feeling and I knew there was something special about him.''

Just as their first date was at Paris' home, the couple prefer to stay in together because the blonde beauty has enough late nights when she's busy DJ-ing in clubs.

She added: ''My favorite thing to do is to be at home with him. He is my best friend and we always have the most amazing time together. For work, I have to be out and be social all the time. So in my private time, I would much rather be at home in bed watching TV with my boyfriend and puppies than out at a club.''

Paris and Chris moved in together after just one day and have never spent more than three hours apart since they got together.

She revealed: ''When I DJ at Amnesia, Chris travels to Ibiza to be with me. After our first date, we moved in together and we've never spent more than three hours apart. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I love him so much. We're going to build an amazing family together and will have kids soon for sure.''