Paris Hilton is flattered when others like Kendall Jenner copy her sense of style.
The 'Simple Life' star was thrilled when she saw Kendall Jenner in a similar outfit to what she wore to her 21st birthday and loves being the style inspiration for others.
She said: ''It makes me feel happy when I see somebody wearing something I'd already worn before. I was actually at her birthday and when she walked in, I immediately was like, 'OMG that dress. That's my 21st birthday dress!'
''And I was like, 'Where did you get that,' and she said, 'I saw the pictures of your birthday dress and I told this designer to make it because I thought it was amazing.' It's the perfect 21st birthday dress. She looked like a sparkling diamond. I loved that dress on her, and it brought back such good memories from my amazing 21st birthday.''
And the 36-year-old star believes every woman needs a few staple items in their wardrobe including a black dress and a leather jacket.
She told E! News: ''[Every woman] definitely [needs] a little black dress in [their closet], like your LBD. A cool leather jacket - just a black leather jacket to throw over things - and Paris Hilton shoes from my new collection because I really love them and they're really pretty.
''I like jeans, but there's just some jeans I'm not into. Like really baggy ones that have frayed denim at the bottom. I just don't like that. I love chokers, and I'm actually coming out with some in my accessories line.
''I love over-the-knee boots like the Stuart Weitzman ones -I have a bunch of them. And bomber jackets with a great print on them or ones that say something fun on the back. Oh, and jumpsuits! I'm really into jumpsuits. I think they're elegant, they look chic and they're cool.''
